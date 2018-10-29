IBM Red Hat, Netflix Paid Leave, JC Penney CEO: Broadsheet October 29

• Econ 101. Given last week’s stock market plunge, this new research on the difference in how men and women view the U.S. economy seems particularly apt.

Historically, there’s been little gap in how the genders perceive the state of the economy. But that changed after the election of President Donald Trump, reports the New York Times: “Since then, men have become significantly more confident, while women’s confidence has stalled.” Indeed, the paper’s poll found that almost half of men said their family finances had improved over the past year, but only 30% of women said the same. What’s more, the divide isn’t simply an issue of politics—Republican women were more positive about the economy than their Democratic counterparts, but still significantly less likely to say the economy is “good” or “excellent” than Republican men.

So, what’s behind the split? Researchers have theories, but they aren’t certain. One idea: Hiring has been particularly strong in “male-dominated sectors such as manufacturing, construction and mining.” Corrine McConnaughy, a political scientist at George Washington University, pointed to the uneven nature of the economy as another possibility. “She said research had found that men, on average, gauged the economy based on their own financial situation. Women tend to weigh more heavily the experiences of the people they see around them,” reports the NYT.

Then there’s Addie Chase, a 67-year-old from Stratford, Conn., who says her financial life is order, but she can’t help but be affected by the larger economic struggles she sees in her state—and by her frustrations with the national political environment.

“I just feel like I’m angry all the time, which isn’t my personality,” she told the Times. “Because women are so upset about how things are going, it colors their whole outlook.”

New York Times