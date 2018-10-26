raceAhead: Megyn Kelly Loses Her Morning Show

By Ellen McGirt
Updated: October 26, 2018 2:41 PM ET

Here’s your week in review, in haiku.

 

1.

Least favorite things:

suspicious brown packages

tied up with false flags

 

2.

One caravan, one

Florida man, one ancient

scam, two markets slam.

 

3.

Ted bobs. Beto weaves.

Abrams leans in. Kemp doubles

down. Mid-term whiplash.

 

4.

We’ll look back on late

stage capitalism through

Gritty eyes and hearts

 

5.

We are just aunties

and uncles planning Meghan’s

baby shower gift

 

Have a gritty and joyous weekend.

On Point

Megyn Kelly’s blackface comment was the last straw
Amid reports that Kelly’s NBC morning show was canceled and the star was dropped by her talent managers at Creative Arts Agency (CAA), Fortune’s Brittany Shoot succinctly points out that Kelly’s bad ideas about Halloween costumes were just the last in a series of missteps. The star courted controversy from the beginning, insulting Jane Fonda by asking about her about cosmetic surgery, alienating the cast of Will and Grace with an odd bit of shtick about their fans turning gay, and then there was her controversial interview with InfoWars’s Alex Jones. Also: the ratings.
Fortune
The Trump Administration pushes to remove the word “gender” from UN human rights policy documents
It is yet another in a series of direct attacks on the safety and dignity of transgender people. US officials are pushing for revisions to policy statements that would replace the word “gender” with “women.” For example, in a recent draft paper on trafficking introduced by Germany and the Philippines, the US wants to switch phrases like “gender-based violence” to “violence against women”.  Not so fast, warns one UN official. “We are seeing this more and more coming up on the Third Committee, and this is going to be a battle in the coming weeks,” they said.
The Guardian
Google’s history of over-paying and coddling powerful men who were accused of sexual misconduct
While one of the men named, Andy Rubin, disputes some details of the account, this New York Times piece paints a broad picture of a company that has valued the safety and contributions of men over women. After the article was published, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, wrote an email to staffers addressing the story and revealed that 48 people had been dismissed for sexual harassment over the last two years. None had received exit packages. “We are dead serious about making sure we provide a safe and inclusive workplace,” he wrote. “We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action.”
New York Times
The man who killed two black strangers at a Kroger supermarket tried to enter a black church first
There are still many unanswered questions about Gregory Bush’s motives, and allegations that he made a racist remark immediately after the attack are still being confirmed. But what is clear is that surveillance video recorded the gunman’s unsuccessful attempt to enter the predominantly black First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, shortly after a midweek service had ended. “There were 70 people here at our weekly meeting service just an hour before he came by,” said the church’s administrator. “I’m just thankful that all of our doors and security was in place.”
New York Times

 

 

The Woke Leader

Gardening while black
This was the offense, as Marc Peeples’s lawyer describes it, that compelled three white women to repeatedly call the police as his client labored to turn an overgrown park into a community garden to feed the families in the Detroit neighborhood he had once called home. It was an attempt to address the food deserts that blight under-represented communities, but also, says The New York Times, “a personal redemptive mission after three years in prison on drug charges.” Over a number of months, the three women called the police repeatedly, accusing Peeples of terrorizing white residents, illegally painting trees, and one falsely accused him of sexual misconduct. Eventually, he was arrested and went to trial, though for once, things went better than expected.
New York Times
On grief, death and love
Grief puts a person on a twisted position, at once in pain for having lost, and amazed for having loved. This is the tender revelation from this episode of The TED Interview podcast, in which writer Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, Pray, Love) talks about the death of her best friend, with whom she had unexpectedly fallen in love. “It’s an honor to be in grief. It’s an honor to feel that much, to have loved that much. It’s what’s owed. I wouldn’t miss it. I wouldn’t have missed a minute of it.” In this lengthy conversation with TED curator Chris Anderson, she talks about the visceral pain of grief, and how it arrives without warning. “But to stiffen, to resist, to fight it is to hurt yourself,” she says. “It’s almost like being roiled in a wave. You just let it come, and it’s this tremendous psychological and spiritual challenge to relax in the awesome power of it until it’s gone through you …”
TED Ideas
How to be a trans ally
People I trust tell me that this is one of the better “how to be an ally” posters around, and although it focuses specifically on trans allyship, the principles easily translate to any group who needs someone to stand beside, behind, and occasionally, in front of them. It was commissioned and created by The 519, a Toronto-based non-profit agency providing a wide array of programs and services to the LGBTQ2S community and their families. Please share.
The 519

Quote

Right now I feel like the least popular group in America lives in the Middle West, and they have kind of antiquated social attitudes, and have very little economic power, and they’re overweight, and everyone hates them, and I feel like really? ‘Cause they’re Americans, actually. What is this? If they were doing this to black people or Spanish or any group, I would be sympathetic. I hate that.
- Tucker Carlson

