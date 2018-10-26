raceAhead: Megyn Kelly Loses Her Morning Show

Grief puts a person on a twisted position, at once in pain for having lost, and amazed for having loved. This is the tender revelation from this episode of The TED Interview podcast, in which writer Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, Pray, Love) talks about the death of her best friend, with whom she had unexpectedly fallen in love. “It’s an honor to be in grief. It’s an honor to feel that much, to have loved that much. It’s what’s owed. I wouldn’t miss it. I wouldn’t have missed a minute of it.” In this lengthy conversation with TED curator Chris Anderson, she talks about the visceral pain of grief, and how it arrives without warning. “But to stiffen, to resist, to fight it is to hurt yourself,” she says. “It’s almost like being roiled in a wave. You just let it come, and it’s this tremendous psychological and spiritual challenge to relax in the awesome power of it until it’s gone through you …”