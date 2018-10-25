Term Sheet -- Thursday, October 25

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

PROFIT SECURED: Tesla’s stock surged as much as 15% Wednesday, after posting earnings in the third quarter that blew away Wall Street’s profit forecasts as the company began selling the enough of its new Model 3 cars to push the company well into the black. Tesla reported a profit of $311.5 million, or $1.75 per share, in the third quarter.

One longtime skeptic of the company, Andrew Left of Citron Research, reversed his position on Tesla this week. It was a remarkable reversal for Left, who had been loudly shorting Tesla stock for more than two-and-half-years, until this week, when he declared in the report that he was now long Tesla stock.

“Plain and simple, Tesla is destroying the competition,” Left wrote. “Like a magic trick, while everyone is focused on Elon smoking weed, he is quietly smoking the whole automotive industry.”

In order for Tesla to live up to its valuation, the company must continue to replicate and deliver results like these again and again. As my colleague Jen Wieczner notes, “Now all Musk has to do is prove that Tesla deserves investors’ newfound bullishness.”

Read her story on Fortune.com.

‘THE AMAZON OF TRANSPORTATION:’ Speaking of living up to its valuation, let’s talk about Uber. As the ride-hailing giant prepares for a blockbuster IPO in 2018, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is laying out an ambitious plan.

“We want to invest very, very significantly in pool technology and mass transit, and we want to take that 100 million to a billion,” he said at a Financial Times event in London.

Ahead of its public debut, Khosrowshahi wants to emphasize the potential of Uber — it plans to capitalize on electric bike/scooter opportunities as well as bets on public transportation, delivery drones, and self-driving vehicles. But it’s important to remember that Uber has burnt through billions of dollars in venture capital to build its business in the last 10 years. The company reported a $4.5 billion net loss in 2017, and its core rides business is still not profitable.

In July, Khosrowshahi told Fortune he doesn’t think Uber needs to be profitable before going public. So, potential investors have to ask themselves — Am I comfortable owning a piece of a high-growth company that’s burning through heaps of cash? Can I tolerate the losses? How much is Uber really worth? Do I believe that Uber should be valued as the cash-intensive ride-hailing business it is today or the ‘Amazon of transportation’ it says it will become? Do Khosrowshahi’s ambitions match reality?

CATALYSTS FOR CHANGE: All Raise, the organization founded by women in venture capital, has its next project: VC Champions, a mentorship and networking program that will match principal-level investors—women and underrepresented men—with top general partners in Silicon Valley.

All Raise is targeting up-and-coming investors at the principal level, just below partner. Investors who apply and are accepted to the inaugural class of about 25 will be matched with a different general partner for a one-on-one meeting each quarter. One of the priorities? Get more men involved — both as participants as well as mentors.

I recently asked Upfront Ventures partner Kara Nortman about the inception of the organization and why its existence is necessary in VC today. She said:

An organization of this type has been necessary for a long time, but the key is that it is also now possible because women and men feel empowered to dedicate both the time and money to changing the gender ratio as a core part of our jobs … While the mission drives us, the opportunity around the economic impact is being fully understood by men and women for the first time. Firms who want to compete and thrive in the next decade cannot afford not to care.