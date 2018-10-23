Make sure your passport is valid (and your bank account is healthy) because Lonely Planet just revealed its annual list of the best travel destinations to visit in the year ahead.

This isn’t just a matter of the 10 best places, but rather Lonely Planet has broken it down into four categories (countries, cities, regions and best value places), counting down what the famed travel guide book publisher has determined to be the 10 best places in each category to visit within the following year.

Lonely Planet starts the nominations process within its own team of editors, researchers, locals, and influencers. Many of the destinations sprout from trends in other industries, such as design and architecture (a motivating factor for Copenhagen’s top spot, not to mention the return of Noma, with numerous accolades praising it as one of the world’s best restaurants) or tech (Shēnzhèn is described as the “Silicon Valley of China”. Aside from the best travel destinations countdown, Lonely Planet also plans ahead with lists for new openings the following year, the best places to stay, the best culinary experiences, and attractions for families.

Laura Grier Getty Images/Robert Harding Worl

Top 10 Cities

Copenhagen, Denmark Shēnzhèn, China Novi Sad, Serbia Miami, Florida, USA Kathmandu, Nepal Mexico City, Mexico Dakar, Senegal Seattle, USA Zadar, Croatia Meknès, Morocco

Views from the train journey between Kandy and Ella in Sri Lanka John Crux Photography Getty Images

Top 10 Countries

Sri Lanka Germany Zimbabwe Panama Kyrgyzstan Jordan Indonesia Belarus São Tomé and Príncipe Belize

Serralunga d'Alba, a hill town in the Barolo wine growing area of the Langhe, Piemonte, Italy, with the Alps behind. Damian Davies Getty Images

Top 10 Regions

Piedmont, Italy The Catskills, USA Northern Peru The Red Centre, Australia Scottish Highlands Russian Far East, Russia Gujarat, India Manitoba, Canada Normandy, France Elqui Valley, Chile

Sunset on Maldives levente bodo Getty Images

Best Value Destinations

Southern Nile Valley, Egypt Łódź, Poland Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA Maldives Houston, USA Argentina Bangladesh Albania Ecuador Slovenia

The list with further details about each location is available online as well as via Lonely Planet’s Guides mobile app. And just like with Lonely Planet’s first form (guide books), travelers can pick up a printed copy in book form (with plenty of wanderlust-inducing images and details) for $17.99.