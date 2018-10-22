Term Sheet -- Monday, October 22

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

In January, we predicted that everything would be bigger in 2018. With more and more venture firms raising mega-funds, that prediction has largely become reality.

Icon Ventures, a Palo Alto and San Francisco-based venture firm, announced today that it’s expanding its most recent fund Icon Ventures VI from $265 million to $375 million.

“Recognizing the emerging new world of venture capital with investment opportunities requiring more capital and the impact of mega-funds affecting financings at all stages, Icon chose to re-open its last fund,” according to a firm news release.

In other words, the answer to rising valuations, record-size venture funds, and hundred-million-dollar funding rounds is … well, more money.

Joe Horowitz, the managing general partner of Icon Ventures, told CNBC: “If we don’t adjust to the reality of the implications of what the mega-funds mean for us, we’re at risk for our business. To be relevant today … you need enough capital.”

Tiger Global also just raised more capital than it was initially seeking. The investment firm raised $3.75 billion for its latest venture capital fund, surpassing its initial target of $3 billion and making it one of the largest fundraisings of its kind this year.

This influx of capital makes sense given that the bulk of venture capital funds raised by U.S. technology start-ups in the third quarter came from “mega-rounds” of $100 million or more.

Don’t expect this mega-everything trend to slow anytime soon. Venture firms will keep raising larger funds and companies will continue taking their money. Why? Because in today’s world, even a really well-funded startup company will have trouble competing when it’s up against a rival backed by a mega-fund.

As Trinity Ventures general partner Patricia Nakache told me:

“I feel like over the past three years, the venture environment had bifurcated into this world of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ where there are some companies that have struggled to raise money and some companies that have been able to raise gobs of money.

But I think what [Softbank’s] Vision Fund has done is created this layer of ‘super-haves.’ And the ‘super-haves’ are almost untouchable in a way because they’re in a whole different stratosphere from a competitive perspective. If you are an early-stage venture fund, you have to be thinking pretty hard about, ‘I hope I’m backing the company that ultimately becomes a ‘super-have’ because they seem to have an unfair advantage.’”

OPPORTUNITY ZONE INVESTING: We discussed Opportunity Zones last month when Term Sheet featured an interview with Peter Brack, the founder of one of the earliest venture funds focused on investing in Opportunity Zones. These zones refer to a new capital gains exemption for people who make long-term investments in underserved communities. There are currently 8,700 designated Opportunity Zones in the U.S.

Recode has a deep dive on this new, so-called “impact investing on steroids.” Here’s how tax accountant Mike Bernier describes the calls he gets from clients about Opportunity Zone investing: “Hey, I was talking to my buddy about this. It sounds too good to be true. Can you help me understand?”

As Brack told Term Sheet: “We haven’t yet seen all the final opinions coming out of the IRS and the Treasury. I do think there will be a lot of learning along the way.” The federal government is expected to clarify more specifics on the tax benefits as soon as this month.