25 Ways A.I. Is Changing Business

IT’S TIME TO GET REAL ABOUT A.I.’S FUTURE, a subject in desperate need of discipline. The technology’s mind-blowing possibilities have apparently inebriated various seers, who take two routes to fantasyland: propagating boldly precise forecasts of jobs to be spawned and destroyed years hence, or spinning tales of A.I. transforming our world into a heaven (or hell). Instead, we wanted to confront the realities of how A.I. is changing business—minus the melodrama.

On the chief source of A.I.-induced anxiety—employment effects—the reality is that no one knows or can know what’s ahead, not even approximately. The reason is that we can never foresee human ingenuity, all the ways in which millions of motivated entrepreneurs and managers worldwide will apply rapidly improving technology. Postmaster General Arthur Summerfield predicted confidently in 1959 that mail would soon be delivered by packing letters into guided missiles, the wonder tech of the day. A growing economy meant more letters, and the future for postal workers seemed bright. It was, for a while. The possibility that mail would cease to be written on paper never occurred to Summerfield, though the necessary technologies for email, texting, and the cell network existed in rudimentary form or were being developed. We risk missing the boat in the same way with A.I.

The second reality to remember is that A.I.’s eventual uses will be determined largely by market forces. Earnest discussions of how A.I. can be directed to make the world a utopia miss that point. They recall RCA chief David Sarnoff’s long-ago prediction that the coming of color TV would enable people to see fine art in their homes. That sounded wonderful, but nobody wanted it for such high-minded uses. A.I. will be used by companies and consumers for countless practical purposes, most of them modest, and the cumulative effect can’t be foreseen. As we try to guess A.I.’s future, the key will be to think like self-interested people (including both good and bad guys) in the real world.

No bad guys here, though. These 25 examples of A.I. at work are beneficial, even inspiring—and they’re real. —Geoff Colvin

Artificial intelligence is playing a role in hiring, and soon it could be calling the shots for your manager. Companies like Unilever, Vodafone and Nielsen are using A.I. to build better workforces. And Google is working on language-translation A.I. to help make it easier to do business globally. Read more here.

Artificial intelligence could already be picking your stocks and approving your mortgage. Banking giants like Wells Fargo are relying on AI to streamline their loan-approval process. Brokerage services ranging from start-up Robinhood to venerable Charles Schwab are using the technology to help customers invest their savings. And other Wall Street players are hoping A.I. can help them deliver Warren Buffett–like stock-picking wisdom at low prices. Read more here.

Artificial intelligence may mean fewer factory workers—but the ones on the job will be stronger and safer. Airbus and UnderArmour are relying on A.I. to improve their product designs. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are relying on “cobots” to help human workers assemble their cars more efficiently. And firms like SAP are designing software to help spot worker fatigue before accidents happen. Read more here.

Artificial intelligence is shaking up cybersecurity, and national security. The technology plays an ever-growing role in helping banks spot money laundering, and in helping businesses of all stripes thwart hackers. And someday, it may play a role in helping “smart” weapons reduce collateral damage—although that use case is an ethically problematic one. Read more here.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, your customer-service chatbot could someday actually be useful. Walmart, Home Depot and Sephora are relying on A.I. to help customers find products more quickly. Booking.com is using to help travelers customize their ideal vacations. And scores of companies now use A.I. to help them figure out which ads work, and why. Read more here.

Artificial intelligence could make prescription drugs better, and make your doctor’s life a lot easier. Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute and author of the forthcoming book Deep Medicine, weighs in on the new medical frontier. Plus: Innovations from Google, IBM’s Watson Health, and drugmakers AstraZeneca and Sanofi Pasteur. Read more here.

This article originally appeared in the November 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.