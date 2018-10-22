Nearly 800,000 Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Products Pulled From Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter

Nearly 800,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have been recalled due to a potential contamination of salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, the USDA announced Sunday. The recalled products, produced by Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc., were stocked at Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter, a supermarket chain primarily in the southeast.

Bakkavor Foods became aware of the potential hazard on Oct. 16, when one of its suppliers, McCain Foods USA, Inc. recalled onions due to a contamination concern. These onions were used in Bakkavor Foods’ meat products, sparking Sunday’s recall.

The affected food items, produced from Sept. 27, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2018, include Trader Joe’s Carnitas With Salsa Verde Burrito with use by dates from 10/8/17 through 10/24/18; Harris Teeter’s BBQ Style Chicken Artisan Pizza with use by dates from 1/07/19 to 4/11/19; Harris Teeter’s Chicken Sausage, Egg White, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito with use by dates from 1/24/18 to 10/25/18; Harris Teeter’s and Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito with use by dates from 1/24/18 to 10/25/18.

The establishment numbers on the products are “EST. 19198,” “P-19198,” “EST. 46937,” or “EST. 45335.”

No adverse reactions due to consumption of these products have been reported, according to the USDA, but consumers are urged to throw out or return these products if they were previously purchased.

The precautionary recall comes just weeks after JBS Tolleson pulled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef from the shelves due to reports of illness following consumption.