YouTube went down on Tuesday, making its main YouTube site, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV unusable for about an hour.

YouTube TV is now trying to make it up to customers by giving them a one-week credit.

YouTube TV users should have received an email from YouTube containing a form they can fill out to get the credit worth $10, according to Engadget. The form needs to be filled out by midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET on Oct. 24. The form seems to only require users put in the email address associated with the YouTube TV account.

The outage forced viewers to miss the opener for the NBA season and the MLB playoffs. It’s not the first time YouTube TV went out, either. Back in July, the service went down during the World Cup, and a similar compensation was offered following the incident.

It’s unclear if YouTube Music, which was also affected by the outage, will give its customers a credit.