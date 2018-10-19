2019 Could Be a Record-Breaking Year for IPOs, With Valuations Topping $100 Billion

2018 was a big year for IPOs—but 2019 is on track to be even bigger.

There have been 173 IPOs this year through the end of September, according to PwC data reported by Business Insider, raising $45.7 billion. That figure is 46.5% greater than the same period last year and more than three times that of 2016, reports BI.

With massive tech companies like Uber and Lyft preparing to go public as early as next year, though, 2019 could see valuations reaching as high as $100 billion. If all the expected candidates follow through, it could be a record-breaking year, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The big three expected for next year are Uber, Lyft, and Palantir.

Uber could be valued at as much as $120 billion, which is higher than the valuations of Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler combined. It’s also close to double Uber’s valuation at a fundraising round two months ago and would be the biggest debut since Alibaba went public in 2014.

Lyft also has its eyes on an early 2019 listing. Its valuation is expected to exceed $15 billion. The company has reportedly selected underwriters for the upcoming IPO. Palantir, meanwhile, may debut in late 2019 or 2020. Either way, WSJ estimates that the company could reach a valuation of up to $41 billion. Its last funding round in 2015 put the company at a reported $20 billion valuation.

A number of other big tech companies are reportedly considering a 2019 IPO, including Slack, food-delivery service Postmates, and videoconferencing-software provider Zoom, reports WSJ. Airbnb, Pinterest, and Didi Chuxing are reportedly undecided about the timing of their debut, but it could come as soon as next year as well.