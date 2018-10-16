Paul Allen, Google Censorship, Bezos on Military: CEO Daily for October 16, 2018

Good morning.

The Fortune Global Forum got underway in Toronto yesterday, kicked off by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I can’t do the event full justice in 300 words, particularly with a head fogged by Canadian wine and a stomach full of Canadian moose. But here are some excerpts:

—“We’re the only G7 country with a free trade deal with every other G7 country. This is Canada’s moment to lead, and we’re making it easy for you to lead with us.” — Prime Minister Trudeau

—“As a CEO you have to start with a real purpose. You need a North Star. You have to define your role in the world and in the community.” —RBC CEO David McKay

—“It’s incumbent upon businesses to make sure we are taking an active role in creating opportunity for everyone…Increasingly, businesses are going to have to get involved in things where you can’t draw a straight line to the business.” — Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

—“Mission is a big deal in innovation. You have to ask: What problem do you want to solve? How do you want to change the world?” —Ampere Computing CEO Renee James

—“We have got to reinvent ourselves every day. Our 132-year history is a source of pride, but we can’t let it become an anchor.” —Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky.

More from the Forum here, and other news below.