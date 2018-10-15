SoftBank Tumble, Sears Bankruptcy, Brexit Stalemate: CEO Daily for October 15, 2018

Climate Action

The U.K. is becoming the first of the G7 countries to formally look into setting a date for a “net zero” emissions target, as recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Prime Minister Theresa May: “On the global stage, the U.K. is driving forward action on climate change through our work at the U.N. and with our Commonwealth partners. To ensure that we continue to lead from the front, we are asking the experts to advise on targets for net zero emissions.” BBC

European Batteries

The EU is going to put billions of euros into electric battery research and production buildout, in order to avoid the electric car industry there becoming over-reliant on batteries from Asia. European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič: “You cannot develop new models or high-quality cars if you do not master the skills, the innovation, and research link with batteries.” Financial Times

Walmart Suit

Walmart may pay out $65 million over its failure to provide seating for cashiers, if a judge approves the terms of a settlement to end a nine-year Californian class action suit. The claimants say Walmart broke the terms of a wage order that says employees must get “suitable seats when the nature of the work reasonably permits,” but Walmart argues that cashiers need to move around as part of their job. Fortune

Mockery Defense

President Trump said in a 60 Minutes interview that his mockery of Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, helped Kavanaugh get confirmed as a Supreme Court justice. “If I had not make that speech, we would not have won,” said Trump. Asked if he had been disrespectful of Ford, Trump added: “You know what? I’m not going to get into it, because we won. It doesn’t matter. We won.” NBC

This edition of CEO Daily was edited by David Meyer. Find previous editions here, and sign up for other Fortune newsletters here.