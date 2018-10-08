Term Sheet -- Monday, October 8

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

NEW FUND: Forerunner Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on commerce, raised $360 million for its fourth fund. That’s almost triple the size of its last $122 fund raised in 2016. The firm will continue to invest in early-stage “broadly defined,” Forerunner founder Kristen Green told Fast Company. “If I were to describe the sweet spot, I would say early stage, broadly defined: Seed, A, some B [rounds]. Before, with the fund a third of this size, it was harder to do,” she said.

In a matter of eight years, Green has turned Forerunner into one of the most successful early stage funds in Silicon Valley. It is the only VC firm to have invested in both Dollar Shave Club and Jet.com, which both had exits of more than $1 billion in 2016. Some of Forerunner’s other portfolio companies include Birchbox, Bonobos, Glossier, Hotel Tonight, Warby Parker, and Outdoor Voices.

Term Sheet interviewed Forerunner founder Kristen Green in February about the evolution of commerce, developing cult-like brand loyalty, and Amazon’s effect on the industry. From our Q&A:

Product is really ubiquitous. The nuances of product are often in the eyes of the beholder — we can debate whether you like an Apple phone or a Google phone better. There will be people on either side. So you don’t even have a chance if you can’t deliver an incredible product. But that’s not the win — that’s just table stakes.

We want to spend our time with companies reaching large audiences and having big impact. The thing to compete on, at the end of the day, is delivering a great experience. And a great experience today is honoring the information your customers are willing to give you. It must be personalized to the consumer, and that’s where data plays a huge role.

Read the full Q&A here.

CEO CONFIDENCE: Fortune’s CEO Daily got a sneak peek at EY’s Capital Confidence Barometer, a twice-yearly survey of executives. A few interesting takeaways from the report:

71% of the more than 500 U.S. executives surveyed see corporate earnings improving in the coming months.

51% say they plan to pursue acquisitions in the coming months, outpacing the 46% who said the same in April.

99% of U.S. executives said they are primarily focused on U.S. M&A opportunities, rather than cross-border opportunities.

Merger fever is highest in media and entertainment, where 89% of respondents intend to pursue acquisitions in the next 12 months, and mining and metals, where 75% intend to pursue acquisitions.

ENDLESS AMOUNTS OF $$$: If anyone was wondering, the Vision Fund is likely not the most ambitious fund we’ll see. Just last month, Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg that he wants to raise a new $100 billion fund every two or three years.

And Saudi Arabia will be waiting. The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) plans to make another $45 billion investment in Son’s second Vision Fund. PIF is expecting a $170 billion windfall over the next three to four years.

Let us never forget how Son convinced Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, to invest the $45 billion for his initial fund. Here’s an excerpt from Son’s interview with David Rubenstein:

Rubenstein: “You had a meeting with the man who was the deputy prince of Saudi Arabia, who’s now the prince of Saudi Arabia. You went in, and in one hour, you convinced him to invest $45 billion.”

Son: “No, no. That’s not true. 45 minutes, $45 billion — one billion dollars per minute.” 🔥