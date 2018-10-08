Environment Warning, China Markets, Apple Denial: CEO Daily for October 8, 2018

Good morning.

U.S. executives expect merger activity to continue at a torrid pace in the coming year. That’s according to EY’s Capital Confidence Barometer, a twice-yearly survey of executives that will come out later this morning. (CEO Daily got an early peek.). A few takeaways:

71% of the more than 500 U.S. executives surveyed see corporate earnings improving in the coming months.

51% say they plan to pursue acquisitions in the coming months, outpacing the 46% who said the same in April.

99% of U.S. executives said they are primarily focused on U.S. M&A opportunities, rather than cross-border opportunities.

Merger fever is highest in media and entertainment, where 89% of respondents intend to pursue acquisitions in the next 12 months, and mining and metals, where 75% intend to pursue acquisitions.

Geopolitical concerns now slightly outpace concerns with “disruptive forces.” 46% say regulation, policy and tax changes are the biggest risk to their businesses.

You’ll be able to see the full report here after 9 a.m.

Separately, some CEO Daily readers took offense that we didn’t address the Kavanaugh confirmation vote in Saturday’s newsletter. Regular readers know the Saturday letter is devoted to developments in China. Rest assured we are fully aware of the historic and divisive nature of the Saturday vote—but also know our readers have ample other sources for that information. For my part, I sympathize with the very small number of Senators who actually agonized over the decision. This was a much tougher one than partisans on either side will admit.

I’m on my way to Tokyo, where Fortune is hosting a dinner and discussion tonight at the Canadian embassy as part of the run up to next week’s global forum in Toronto. More news below.