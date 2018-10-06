You Can Now Record a Police Stop With a Siri Shortcut

It’s the kind of thing you hope you never really need, but it’s there just in case. A new shortcut called “Police” is now available that has Siri discreetly record audio if a driver is ever pulled over by law enforcement.

The Police shortcut starts working once you say, “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over.”

Apple’s Shortcuts feature allows users to have Siri start a series of actions with just one command.

Once activated, the Police shortcut has Siri turn on Do Not Disturb mode and prevent notifications from coming through, lower your screen brightness, pause your music, send a message to a designated contact with your exact location information, and record through your phone’s camera.

The Police shortcut can be added by opening the link on an iOS device with Shortcuts installed. Once installed, you can choose who will receive your location information.