Microsoft delivered its October Windows 10 update this week, but it didn’t exactly go as planned.

Microsoft had to pause its software update after some users reported that their files were inadvertently being deleted. Reports of the issue have been adding up since the Windows 10 update was released on October 2.

“We have paused the roll-out of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating,” Microsoft added to its page for the update. Microsoft added that it will give an additional update to customers once the Windows 10 update is made available again.

The issue was sent to Microsoft’s Feedback Hub for Windows Insider beta testers, but because it seems to affect only a few users, the issue wasn’t flagged, Engadget reported.

Anyone who has downloaded the October 2018 Windows 10 update, but has not yet installed it, is encouraged to wait before installation. It’s unclear when the update will be made available again.