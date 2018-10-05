Term Sheet -- Friday, October 5

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Well, here’s an interesting development in the world of investing.

Yale University, which boasts the second-largest endowment in higher education, is among investors that helped a new fund focused on digital assets raise $400 million, according to a new Bloomberg report.

The fund — called Paradigm — was recently formed by Coinbase Inc. co-founder Fred Ehrsam, former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang, and Charles Noyes, an ex-employee of crypto fund Pantera Capital.

Yale has reportedly also backed Andreessen Horowitz’s new crypto fund from its monster $30 billion endowment. The university’s bet on crypto is surprising given that 96% of endowments and foundations responding to a survey by consulting firm NEPC in February said they don’t invest in digital currencies.

Many may see this development as a sign that the floodgates to greater inflows of institutional money into crypto are wide open, but we have yet to see whether this wave of institutional capital could reverse the prolonged crypto market slump.

A BIRD AT YOUR DOOR: Bird, the electric scooter company valued at $2 billion, is attempting to woo new customers with convenience. Through its new “Bird Delivery” initiative, a rider can request a Bird to be delivered to their home by 8 a.m. The company also unveiled a new scooter design that has 60% more battery life, a digital display between the handlebars, and promises a more stable ride. At least we know where some of that $418 million in venture funding is going.

Earlier this week, Term Sheet’s very own Lucinda Shen went on her very first Bird ride in Santa Monica. Here is her very honest take on the experience:

“Well, I got on, and immediately thought of how dangerous it felt. Since the scooter is so much smaller compared to a bike — and because not all Santa Monica intersections have lights — I kept thinking a car was going to kill me. But overall, I see the appeal, and the convenience of getting on one of these for short distances. I was almost late for dinner one night, for example, but made it thanks to the scooters. Also, I must say that I could feel the glares and judgement of scooter-hating locals.”

I was thinking recently about how I’m surprised that SoftBank hasn’t invested in an electric scooter company yet (if it has & I somehow missed, let me know). Something to keep an eye on. (And yes, I realize it’s an investor in Uber, which recently acquired JUMP, but that’s largely a dockless bike-share service for now.)

…SPEAKING OF SOFTBANK, it’s reportedly doubling down on its Grab investment and closing in on a deal to invest about $500 million into the Singapore-based ride-sharing company as part of a new $1 billion-funding round. Read more.