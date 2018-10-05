Stock Fall, Chip Fallout, Unilever U-Turn: CEO Daily for October 5, 2018

Stock Fall

U.S. stocks fell yesterday, with the S&P500 down by 0.8%—its biggest loss since June. Investors are waiting for today’s employment report—unexpectedly higher wages might prompt the Fed to accelerate rate hikes, in order to prevent the economy from overheating. Yesterday’s fall hit tech and other high-growth sectors in particular, while the financial sector saw gains. Wall Street Journal

Chip Fallout

Yesterday’s bombshell Bloomberg report, about the Chinese military sneaking spy chips onto server components used across the U.S., had a big impact on Asian tech shares. Lenovo was down 23% at one point, despite the fact that the server maker at the heart of the scandal, Supermicro, is not a supplier. ZTE was down 11.6% and Win Semiconductors was down almost 10%. CGS-CIMB Securities analyst Ray Kwok: “Electronics produced in China may be viewed unsafe due to this news, and tech shares are falling in general because of that.” Bloomberg P.S.: Read this techie analysis of the story and the denials from Amazon, Apple etc. by The Register.

Unilever U-Turn

Unilever CEO Paul Polman has egg on his face after the consumer goods giant abandoned its plan to consolidate its headquarters in the Netherlands. There wasn’t enough shareholder support for the plan, which was seen as a major symbolic blow to post-Brexit Britain. Now, Unilever will maintain its second base in the U.K., which will keep it on the British stock indexes and avoid the scenario of having investment funds sell their shares. Reuters

Toyota Recall

Toyota has been forced to issue a recall for cars that had already been recalled and fixed for a different reason. This new round takes in over 2.4 million Prius and Auris hybrids told in North America, Japan and Europe—the vehicles have a fault that could cause them to suddenly stall at high speeds, though Toyota said it was not aware of any accidents. The cars will need a software update that takes around 40 minutes. BBC