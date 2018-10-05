Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs 7 Years After His Death

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Friday to remember his former boss Steve Jobs.

In a tweet to his followers on Friday morning, Cook said that Jobs “showed me—and all of us—what it means to serve humanity.” Seemingly speaking on behalf of the people at Apple, Cook said that “we miss him, today and every day, and we’ll never forget the example he set for us.”

Jobs was one of the most important figures in the technology industry. As Apple’s co-founder and chief executive, he put the company on a path to profitability that far exceeds that of any other company in the industry. He was the person behind many of Apple’s successes, including the iPod, the iPhone, and the Mac.

Cook’s tweet was sent on the seventh anniversary of Jobs’ death on Oct. 5, 2011. Jobs had a long fight with pancreatic cancer that prompted him, at times, to take medical leaves of absence from his company. He remained Apple’s chairman until his death, but turned the company over to Cook before he died.

Cook has remembered Jobs each year in tweets about Apple’s co-founder. He’s also said in numerous interviews how much of an inspiration Jobs was both in his career and his life.