GM Named World's Top Company For Gender Equality

General Motors is the world’s best company when it comes to gender equality, according to a new report released on Thursday.

The report, by gender equity data and insight group Equileap, found that GM topped last year’s title holder, cosmetic company L’Oreal, The Detroit Free Press reports.

GM took top honors this year because it was the only company to have a female CEO and have an equal number of men and women on its board. The company is also one of just two other global giants that have implemented pay equality across all levels, including low-level employees and top executives. GM also offers flexible work locations and has policies in place to prevent workplace sexual violence.

That commitment to diversity also extends to GM’s supply chain, where it promotes diversity as well.

While GM took top honors, a number of other companies were also recognized on the list for providing gender equality in the workplace. This year’s top 10 includes L’Oreal, Kering, Merck, StarHub, Tele2, Westpac Banking, National Australia Bank, Swedbank, and JPMorgan Chase. The report’s list highlights a total of 200 companies.