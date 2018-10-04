• When women compete. The MPW Summit went out with a bang yesterday, with a last-day lineup that included Walmart International’s Judith McKenna; COOs (and former COOs) from Instagram, Airbnb, and Etsy; Drybar’s Alli Webb; U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. General Nadja West; and, yes, one of our honorary Most Powerful Men, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

We also had the notable experience of hosting two CEOs whose companies are in the midst of a pair of lawsuits: Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, and Mandy Ginsberg of Match. (A very abbreviated recap: Match sued Bumble over patent infringement. Bumble countersued Match, saying the two companies had been in acquisition talks, and that the Match suit was actually an attempt to bully Bumble into selling—or to stop other companies from investing in or acquiring them.)

While the disagreement between the dating companies seems intractable, it was refreshing to hear the way the two chiefs showed their respect for one another on stage. Here’s Ginsberg: “I’ve really admired Whitney and what she’s built. I’ve had a great personal relationship with her even through all this.” Wolfe Herd agreed that the two have a strong rapport, adding: “I think that speaks to women in business and it speaks to the next generation of how we should treat each other. You can be in competition, you can be at odds as business leaders, but don’t destroy one another as women under any circumstance.”

The Bumble CEO didn’t just come to the MPW Summit to talk legal issues, though. She was also on stage to break news: Specifically, that the company has taken on global superstar Priyanka Chopra as an investor and advisor—and that, with her help, it plans to enter the Indian market this year.

Wolfe Herd says the company started on the project about nine months ago, building a team of about 20 people working on launching in India and getting its executives familiar with the market. Bumble higher-ups studied the launch process for American tech companies in South Asia as well as Indian norms around relationships and connections. She says the company is in the midst of developing new features to address safety concerns for Indian women. For instance, it will allow women to set their profiles to only show their first initial—no first or last name.

Still, India has proven itself to be a challenging market for dating apps. Rival Tinder, where Wolfe Herd was a co-founder, is reportedly struggling to convince enough women to join and is now testing a new feature in India that will allow women to have more control over making the first move—very much like Bumble does. We’ll have to wait and see if Wolfe Herd and Chopra can make a lasting match with the 1.3 billion-person nation.