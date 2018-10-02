Why Megyn Kelly Thinks the Kavanaugh Hearings Are 'a Farce'

The Congressional hearings on allegations of sexual harassment against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is not so much about uncovering the truth, as it is a political circus, NBC morning news host Megyn Kelly said Tuesday at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Kelly’s comments come after several tumultuous weeks in Washington D.C., in which Kavanaugh was accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, while they were both in high school and he was allegedly inebriated. Since then, other women who have come out to accuse the nominee of misconduct or assault, though Kavanaugh has denied all allegations.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh testified before Congress last week about the alleged assault. But from Kelly’s perspective, the hearings are unfair to both Kavanaugh and Ford, as such a set up doesn’t require due process or an even weighing of events.

“Brett Kavanaugh is entitled to due process but he’s not necessarily going to get it. [Ford is] not going to be believed by the Republicans, no matter how credible she may seem,” said Kelly, a former litigator herself. “So the whole thing is a farce. It was set up to be a farce.”

In the congressional setting, said Kelly, there is no neutral party—only politicians with specific agendas.

“It’s going to be utterly unsatisfactory to almost all people,” Kelly added.

Still, an investigation is ongoing in Washington. After a last minute flip-flop from Sen. Jeff Flake (R.-Ariz.), the Senate agreed to delay a vote to confirm Kavanaugh—giving the FBI time to look into Ford’s claim. A report about the allegations against the nominee could come as early as Wednesday.