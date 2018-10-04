Salmonella Outbreak Forces Recall of 6.5 Million Pounds of Ground Beef

An Arizona company is recalling ground beef that was sold around the nation after 57 people in 16 states reported getting sick after consuming the meat.

JBS Tolleson has recalled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef amid concerns about salmonella contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. Consumers are urged to look for packages that were purchased from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018 and have the establishment number “EST. 267”. inside the USDA mark of inspection.

JBS meats are sold under various names, including Walmart’s Showcase brand. Other brand names include Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Gourmet Burger, and Grass Run Farms Natural Beef. The complete list of recalled products has hundreds of items.

Officials are concerned not only with fresh meats in stores, but that many consumers may have bought the meat and stored it in their freezers and are urging consumers to check there as well. The meat should be discarded or returned to the store.

People infected with salmonella can expect symptoms that include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours. The illness can stretch from four to seven days, but most patients recover without needing medical treatment.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, however, noted that “individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.”

This is one of several beef recalls this year. Cargill was forced to twice recall meats, once in August and again in September. And Kroger issued a warning in May when there was the threat of plastic contamination.