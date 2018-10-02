Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 2

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

I'm at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

The highlight of yesterday’s event was a one-on-one conversation with Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat. Fortune’s Andrew Nusca reports:

Before Ruth Porat became the chief financial officer of both Google and its parent company Alphabet, she worked at Morgan Stanley. There, she—like many others in the financial industry—slogged through what became the 2008-2009 financial crisis, leading a team that advised the U.S. Department of Treasury on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the New York Federal Reserve Bank on AIG.

The experience left an impression on her, she said Monday at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. “One of the really important lessons for all industries that I took away from the work during the financial crisis—it applies to all industries in good times and bad—is: What are the unintended consequences of everything we’re doing, and how do we each stay ahead of those?” she said.

STAYING LEAN: While its peers are busy raising billion-dollar mega funds, VC firm Benchmark is staying true to its core and raising $425 million for its ninth flagship fund. But it’s doing so without two of its longtime general partners, Matt Cohler and Mitch Lasky. Rather, Sarah Tavel, Chetan Puttagunta and Eric Vishria are expected to replace the pair in the new fund.

I asked Tavel in August about why Benchmark’s staying (somewhat) lean is a good strategy at a time when its rivals are raising larger and larger funds. She said:

“We went through a period very soon after our founding when we did try to scale. We had Benchmark London, Benchmark Israel, we had more GPs in our Silicon Valley office — and our returns suffered. For us, that was a lesson that in order to be the best, we had to focus and stay lean.”

A few days before our interview, The Wall Street Journal had reported that Benchmark is sitting on one of the most profitable venture funds since the dot-com boom. The fund, which raised approximately $550 million in 2011, has reportedly multiplied investors’ money ~25 times. So, it looks like Benchmark sees value in sticking with a smaller pool of capital even in The Era of the Mega Fund.

…AND STAYING NOT SO LEAN: Cybersecurity startup Tanium raised $200 million in funding at a $6.5 billion valuation. Wellington Management led the round, and was joined by investors including Baillie Gifford & Company and Adage Capital Management. The company last raised $175 million at a $5 billion valuation in May.

Earlier this year, Tanium’s CEO Orion Hindawi gave Fortune an exclusive look at the company’s books. The company made “well over $200 million in revenue” over the course of its last fiscal year, Hindawi told Fortune in March, growing 70% over the year prior. Tanium’s annual recurring revenue grew more than 80% to approximately $230 million in the past year, he added.

The company’s COO and CFO Fazal Merchant told TechCrunch that its newest fundraise was focused on bringing on new investors & providing liquidity to early ones. He said, “We have friends and family who have been investors for a long time and this gives them liquidity.”