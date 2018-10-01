Netflix Might Let Viewers Decide Storylines

Netflix might soon become much more interactive.

The streaming service provider is planning to produce specials TV episodes and movies that give viewers the opportunity to choose storylines, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. While watching a show, you’ll be able to decide whether the character should do one thing or another. And then again and again. Ultimately, the viewer crafts the story.

According to the Bloomberg report, Netflix is planning to launch the do-it-yourself storyline this year with an episode in the fifth season of Black Mirror. It’s unknown for now what other shows might get the feature.

Actually producing a show that lets viewers decide the storylines can be difficult. It requires writers to write more dialogue for each branch in the story and to plot out the trajectory of a character’s arc with each decision the viewer makes. It could also substantially increase the production budget.

Still, it represents a decidedly different entertainment experience than what you might find elsewhere on Netflix or any other service. And it could prove to be a new way for Netflix to differentiate itself as it looks to increasing competition from Amazon and eventually, Apple and Disney.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.