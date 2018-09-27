Kavanaugh Angrily Denies Assault Allegation After Ford Testimony

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh angrily, tearfully and “unequivocally” denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, after she told senators at a dramatic hearing that she’s “one hundred percent” certain he is the one who attacked her when they were teenagers.

“I was not at the party described by Dr. Ford,” Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday as he tried to save his nomination in the face of public claims of sexual misconduct by three women. “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh said. “I am innocent of this charge.”

Kavanaugh’s testimony gave senators a stark choice. Earlier in the day, Ford said her accusation was “absolutely not” a case of mistaken identity. She said the 1982 incident — including the “uproarious laughter” of Kavanaugh and his friend who she says witnessed the attack — was “seared into my memory” even though she didn’t remember all the details.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday, and the full Senate could act as early as next week. The hearing marked the first time Ford had spoken publicly about her accusation, which could derail the confirmation, redefine the “Me Too” era and affect the fight for control of Congress in the Nov. 6 election.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparently pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside, left-wing opposition groups,” Kavanaugh told the committee. “This is a circus.”

“I intend no ill will to Dr. Ford and her family,” Kavanaugh said. He choked back tears while saying that his 10-year-old daughter, in saying her evening prayers recently, told Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley, “we should pray for the woman.”

The nominee was tearful through portions of his opening statement: while expressing gratitude to his friends, saying he had no sexual intercourse until well after high school, and saying he drank beer in high school.

“But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out and I did not sexually assault anyone,” he said.

Kavanaugh said Ford’s allegation is “refuted by the very people she says were there,” including a female friend of Ford’s who says she doesn’t remember the party. He said his calendar for the summer of 1982 “shows all but definitely that I was not there.”

If an unproven allegation “is enough to destroy a person’s life and career we will have abandoned the basic principles of fairness and due process that define our legal system and our country,” Kavanaugh said.

Ford said she was sure that Kavanaugh was the person who attacked her.”With what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois asked Ford.

“One hundred percent,” she responded.

Republicans are looking for Kavanaugh to cement a conservative majority on the court, while Democrats say he could provide the fifth vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

President Donald Trump watched the morning portion of the hearing from Air Force One and the afternoon session from the White House residence, aides said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said he hasn’t talked to Kavanaugh in a couple of days.

Kavanaugh forcefully assailed the committee’s handling of Ford’s claims, saying that during the 11 days since the allegation became public, “my family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false accusations.”

Ford, a California psychology professor, said the incident has “haunted me episodically as an adult.” She said she was “terrified” to testify before the committee and that she she “agonized daily” about whether to come forward with her claim.

Ford said Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, was in the room during the attack and that the two were laughing at her. She said she had an “indelible” memory of “the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense.”

Senate Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, brought Ford to tears when he thanked her for coming forward.

“If we agree on nothing else today, I hope on a bipartisan basis we can agree on how much courage it has taken for you to come forward, and I think you have earned America’s gratitude,” Blumenthal said.

Ford silently mouthed, “thank you.” Ford cried again when Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey called her “heroic.”

During a break, GOP Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said he still expects the Judiciary panel to vote on Kavanaugh Friday and expects him to be voted out favorably.

Questioning of Ford proceeded in five-minute chunks. Other than Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, the committee’s Republicans stayed mum, each instead having Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell ask questions during his allotted minutes. The 11 Republicans on the committee are all men.

“I found no reason to find her not credible,” Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas said after Ford completed her testimony, though he said Kavanaugh’s “reputation is on the line, his career as well.”

Mitchell’s questioning presented a stark contrast to the sweeping statements of support from Democrats. Mitchell spent most of her time trying to clarify details of Ford’s story, covering the night of the alleged assault and the professor’s decision to come forward by confidentially telling her congressional representative and the Washington Post.

Ford said that though they went to different high schools, she had been friendly with a classmate of Kavanaugh’s and attended a number of parties that the future judge also attended.

She said the attack occurred after she went upstairs to use the bathroom. She said she was pushed into a bedroom and onto a bed and that Kavanaugh got on top of her. Judge was in the room and encouraged the attack, she said.

“I believed he was going to rape me,” Ford said. Kavanaugh put his hand on her mouth to keep her from screaming, she said, and because it was hard for her to breathe, “I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.” She said Judge, who has denied any part in such an attack, jumped on them and she was able to escape.

Asked what she remembers from that night, Ford responded: “The stairwell, the living room, the bedroom, the bed on the right side of the room as you walk into the room — there was a bed to the right — the bathroom in close proximity, the laughter — the uproarious laughter — and the multiple attempts to escape and the final ability to do so.”

Under questioning from Mitchell, Ford said she didn’t know how she got home that night. She said the party took place “somewhere between” her home and the Columbia Country Club, about 7 miles away. The Washington Post previously reported she told the paper the party took place near the country club.

“Has anyone come forward to say to you, ‘Hey, remember, I was the one that drove you home’?” Mitchell asked.

“No,” Ford responded. She said she didn’t have her driver’s license at the time.

‘I Want to Apologize’

In opening the hearing, Grassley said, “I want to apologize to you both for the way you’ve been treated,” referring to threats made against Ford and Kavanaugh after her allegation became public. As she prepared to leave, he thanked her “for your bravery coming out and trying to answer our questions as best you could remember.”

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California thanked Ford for her “strength and bravery in coming forward.”

“This is not a trial for Dr. Ford,” Feinstein said. “It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh.”

Feinstein noted that two other accusers came forward in the last several days. They aren’t scheduled to testify before the committee.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez of Colorado, claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken party when they were freshmen at Yale University. And in the most lurid allegation yet, Julie Swetnick of Washington said in a sworn statement released Wednesday that Kavanaugh took part in efforts during high school to get girls intoxicated so that a group of boys could have sex with them.

Republicans are trying to get Kavanaugh, 53, confirmed as early as next week. Republicans hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate and can’t afford more than one defection to ensure confirmation without Democratic support.

Several GOP lawmakers who remain publicly undecided — most notably Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Arizona’s Jeff Flake — said they wanted to hear what Ford has to say before making up their minds.

Capitol police imposed strict security measures to keep protesters at bay after about 70 people were arrested each day during Kavanaugh’s earlier hearing. At Ford’s request, the hearing was held in a smaller room with less space for media and the public, and protesters were being kept off that floor of the office building.