Not the feud over memories you were expecting. We had a link yesterday to the interview WhatsApp founder Brian Acton gave to Forbes wherein he blasted his former employer, Facebook, and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Shortly thereafter, another top Facebook exec, David Marcus, took to the web to post a sort of rebuttal to Acton. The Forbes interview “contained statements, and recollection of events that differ greatly from the reality I witnessed first-hand,” Marcus wrote. “As a result, I felt compelled to write about the actual facts.”

Cause and effect. The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday adopted rules limiting the fees that cities and towns can charge wireless carriers for installing small cell transmission equipment. FCC Chair Ajit Pai said the limits would speed the deployment of 5G networks and bring better wireless coverage to rural areas. New York City CIO Samir Saini was not impressed, writing that the new rules were “handing taxpayer-owned assets over to multi-billion dollar telecommunications companies, and encouraging them to run wild on our public rights of way.” Expect litigation shortly.

Cash for cash handlers. Payments startup Stripe said it raised $245 million of private capital in a deal that valued the company at $20 billion, more than double its previous valuation. Investors may have gotten giddy about Stripe’s value after competitor Adyen went public in June and zoomed to a stock market value of over $18 billion.

Cash for all handlers. Japanese billionaire and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son plans to raise a new $100 billion investment fund every few years and put $50 billion per year into startups, Bloomberg reports. That compares to the $75 billion that the entire U.S. venture capital market invested in 2016.

Better to mine than to drive. Speaking of high values, Chinese cryptocurrency mining outfit Bitmain filed to go public in China. The company disclosed in its filing first half 2018 revenue of $2.8 billion and profit of $743 million. The company also holds almost $900 million worth of digital currency on its balance sheet. Elsewhere in startup land, The Information got ahold of Lyft’s financial results for the first half of 2018 and found that revenue had more than doubled to $909 million while its net lost grew almost 50% to $373 million.

Sausage making. As TechCrunch’s Zach Whittaker put it on Wednesday: “Another day, another hearing of tech giants in Congress.” He had a good wrap of the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on possible privacy legislation, which included participation from all the biggies. Most of the companies supported some form of a national privacy protection law. Among other revealed tidbits, Google‘s chief privacy officer Keith Enright said the company is “not close to launching a search product in China.”

Point and click. If virtual reality is ever going to be a thing, it will need better gear, for a start. Facebook’s Oculus unit is keeping the industry moving in that direction, announcing a new and improved headset on Wednesday. Dubbed the Quest and priced at $400, the headset does not require a connection to a computer or phone. But it doesn’t arrive in customer’s hands until next spring.