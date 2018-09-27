Brainstorm Health: Pain VR Tech, Geron Stock, Athenahealth Bids

Good afternoon, readers. This is Sy.

Finding alternative ways to treat pain is important way to tackle the opioid addiction epidemic. To that end, VRHealth is teaming up with Oculus to create “distraction therapies” that harness virtual reality tech, MobiHealthNews reports.

The upstart and the Facebook-backed creator of the Oculus Rift are aiming their tech toward mothers who are experiencing pain while undergoing labor and cancer patients, in addition to a number of other consumers (including those who have had recent surgery).

But VRHealth’s ambitions will go beyond the pain management space, according to CEO Eran Orr. “It used to be that when people thought of virtual reality entertainment and games were the first application that came to mind, but we see that applying the effects of VR to the healthcare industry has the potential to improve many lives and aid doctors in providing personalized and comfortable experiences for their patients,” he said in a statement.

As for “distraction therapy,” some early studies have found that using virtual reality “reduced levels of pain, general distress/unpleasantness and [led patients to] report a desire to use VR again during painful medical procedures.”

Read on for the day’s news.