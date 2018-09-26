Anonymous Trump Op-Ed Author Could Net $10 Million in Book Deal

The anonymous senior administration official who recently wrote a scathing behind-the-scenes op-ed about President Donald Trump could stand to make millions—if he or she is willing to write a book.

The administration official could ink a $10 million book deal to write a Trump White House tell-all after publishing the scorching op-ed, Keith Urbahn, the co-founder of Washington literary agency Javelin said recently, according to a Washingtonian report obtained on Wednesday by Axios. However, the lofty figure would likely require the person to write a book that’s chock full of “specific, verifiable and shocking revelations—a very high bar in this administration.”

Earlier this month, The New York Times published an op-ed called, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” The op-ed describes how people inside the White House have attempted to “thwart parts” of the President’s agenda and even considered invoking the 25th Amendment and wresting control of the government from him.

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the person wrote. “We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

Since the op-ed’s publication, people on both sides of the political aisle have been trying to identify the individual, even as likely sources have denied their involvement. The person is still believed to be working in or around the White House.

It’s hard to say for sure what might come of a book deal with the individual and it’s unknown whether any negotiations are underway. But if Urbahn’s estimate is right, revealing what’s happening behind the scenes in the Oval Office seems to be an awfully nice payday.