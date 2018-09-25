Google wants you to vote.

To make sure that happens, they’ve made a campaign button themed Google Doodle to remind you to register. Tuesday September 25th is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S.—and marks six weeks to the midterm election on November 6th. The Doodle clicks through to a Google (googl) search of “how to register to vote #RegisterToVote” where resources are available to help people find out whether they’re eligible to vote and how to do so.

U.S. citizens over 18 years of age who meet certain conditions such as not having committed a felony are eligible to vote whether they currently reside in the U.S. or not. National Voter Registration Day’s own tool can help users find out whether you’re eligible to vote and get them registered in their state, as can vote.gov.

The campaign comes amid increasing controversy surrounding voter roll “purges” and other practices such as requiring voters to have certain forms of identification in some states. Proponents of these practices say they help prevent voter fraud, but opponents say they’re a way to suppress the vote, particularly among disadvantaged populations.

Deadlines to register to vote vary by state.