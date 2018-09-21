Better to be lucky than good. It wasn’t publicized in advance, so it was just a coincidence that yesterday’s Data Sheet essay was about smart speakers, but Amazon held a press event on Thursday to unveil a bevy of new Alexa-powered hardware products. As rumored, the new line up included a $60 microwave oven, as well as updated models of the basic $50 Echo Dot and $150 Echo Plus speaker, a $25 smart plug, a $30 wall clock, a $50 car speaker, and more. GeekWire has the full and complete list. As the Alexa ecosystem grows, more companies are coming on board, too. Microsoft is working on a Skype app for Alexa and Facebook is developing an Alexa-powered video chat device to be called Portal.

A closed mouth gathers no feet. Outside developers can scan and share data from Gmail accounts when users have given permission, Google said in a letter to Congress on Thursday. “Developers may share data with third parties so long as they are transparent with the users about how they are using the data,” Susan Molinari, vice president for public policy and government affairs for the Americas, wrote. Google said it carefully reviews the developers’ privacy policies. In other not-so-great Gmail news, foreign hackers have been targeting the personal accounts of several senators and their aides, probably as part of an effort to meddle in U.S. elections, Google confirmed.

Do not mistake temptation for opportunity. Consolidation may be hitting the food delivery market. Uber, which runs Uber Eats, is in talks to buy European competitor Deliveroo for several billion dollars, Bloomberg reports. Deliveroo, started in 2013, was valued at $2 billion last year when it raised $385 million of venture capital.

We don’t know the future, but here’s a cookie. Growth in the U.S. streaming music market appears to be slowing. Total music industry revenue rose 10% from last year to $4.6 billion in the first half of 2018, including a 28% increase in streaming sales to $3.4 billion. Last year, total revenue rose 17% and streaming revenue increased 48% for the comparable six month period. CD sales plunged 42% to $246 million, while vinyl records brought in $199 million, up 13%. Perhaps more importantly for the future of the recording business, Spotify started allowing independent artists to upload their music directly to its servers without any upfront fee.

It is a good day to have a good day. Shares of online-ticketing company Eventbrite rose 59% to close at $36.50 in their first day of trading on Thursday. Eventbrite, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EB, initially priced its shares at $23, above the projected range of 19 to $21, raising $230 million. On Friday morning, online fashion seller Farfetch priced its IPO at $20 per share, also above its projected range, to raise $884 million for the company. It will begin trading later on Fridat under the symbol FTCH.

Your road to glory will be rocky. It was probably inevitable, but the first reported fatality of a rental scooter rider occurred earlier this month in Dallas. Jacoby Stoneking was not wearing a helmet when he crashed on the Lime scooter he had ridden home from a restaurant. Meanwhile, in Europe, ride hailing service Taxify expanded into the rental scooter game, launching its Bolt brand in Paris on Thursday.

Decision time. Police in Minneapolis have concluded their investigation of a rape allegation against JD.com CEO Richard Liu, putting the matter in the hands of prosecutors, who now must decide whether to bring charges. Police delivered evidence without making a recommendation about charges and the prosecutors have no deadline to decide, the Wall Street Journal reports.