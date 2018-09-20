New Amazon Alexa Features and Echo Gear Are About to Take Over Your News Feed

Amazon is holding an event to reveal new Amazon Alexa features and Amazon Echo products on Sept. 20 at its Seattle headquarters. The press event will take place at the Amazon Spheres, and begins at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Little is known about the new Amazon Alexa features, but word has slipped out in recent days about potential new Amazon Echo products.

Amazon has at least eight new products in the works—devices ranging from in-car gadgets to microwaves—according to a report published by CNBC on Monday. It’s unclear how many, if any, of those will be announced at Thursday’s event.

However, two products that are likely to launch is an Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Sub and an Amazon Smart Plug that Pocket-lint reported Wednesday had leaked to Amazon’s website ahead of Thursday’s event. The Amazon Smart Plug would add voice control to any electrical socket, allowing lamps to light on command, for example.

The Amazon Echo Sub, meanwhile, is designed to add bass to an entertainment or music setup—as well as double as a voice-enabled personal assistant, of course. But when paired with two Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Plus devices, the Amazon Echo Sub will be able to complete a 2.1 stereo sound system, Pocket-lint reports. Costing just £75, according to the Pocket-lint, the Echo Sub could help Amazon compete with Apple and Sonos’s boasts of better sound quality for audiophiles—at a minimal cost.

That may sound too good to be true, and in a short while Amazon will either confirm or deny these leaks and rumors. Stay tuned to Fortune for more coverage of the Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo event.