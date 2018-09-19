LeBron Goes Full Hollywood, Will Star With Bugs Bunny in 'Space Jam 2'
LeBron James will star in Space Jam 2, a follow-up to Space Jam. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce—and Michael Jordan may make an appearance.
Theo Wargo/NBC Getty Images for "The Tonight Sh
By Kevin Kelleher
8:15 PM EDT

Lebron James isn’t just heading to L.A., he’s going Hollywood to star in a long-rumored follow-up to the 1996 hit film Space Jam.

Space Jam 2 was officially announced via an Instagram post from SpringHill Entertainment, a production company founded by James and Maverick Carter. The film will co-star Bugs Bunny, of course, and be directed by Terence Nance, whose Random Acts of Flyness emerged as a sleeper hit for HBO this summer. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will be a producer of the film.

Space Jam starred Michael Jordan in a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens. It was panned by critics, receiving a 38% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but proved to be a box-office hit with global receipts totaling nearly $230 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo, which ranks it as the top-grossing basketball film of all time.

Space Jam 2 has been in the works for some time, with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin initially expected to direct as recently as last year. Nance was reportedly tapped to direct last month. An ESPN reporter said on Twitter that the new film will not be a sequel and that there have been talks to bring Michael Jordan into the new movie.

The reaction of Space Jam fans to the news on Twitter was nothing short of ecstatic.

 

