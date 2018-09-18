Vision of the future. They handed out the Emmy awards on Monday night and streaming video services were among the big winners. Amazon‘s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first streaming show to win the Emmy for an outstanding comedy series and won eight awards overall, including Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as best actress in a comedy. Netflix also tied HBO for most awards, at 23 each, with its wins including Claire Foy of The Crown for best drama actress and Crown director Stephen Daldry.

Looking to the past. President Trump hit China with additional tariffs on $200 billion of exports, but exempted Apple products, perhaps validating the mixed line Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken with the president. The company may not be spared by China’s response, slapping its own levies on $200 billion of U.S. exports. So stay tuned as there are more details to come on that score.

Do what I say. If you were hankering to give voice orders to your microwave, you may be in luck. Amazon is planning to release eight new devices with its Alexa assistant built in, including a microwave, a subwoofer, and an in-car gadget, CNBC reports. Amazon could announce at least some of the rumored new wares at an event later this month.

Road trip. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance selected Google’s Android software to run the next generation of its in-vehicle entertainment system, following a similar decision by Volvo in May. The alliance will roll out the software, including Google maps and Google’s voice-controlled digital assistant, starting in 2021.

Risky business. The first paying passenger to orbit the moon (for an undisclosed price) via a SpaceX rocket has one of the best Twitter handles imaginable: @yousuck2020. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who founded the e-commerce company Start Today, lifts off in 2023. “I thought long and hard about how valuable it would be to be the first passenger to the moon,” Maezawa said.

Ka-ching. After cracking the online payments market, startup Stripe on Monday introduced its Stripe Terminal to try and move into the ultra-competitive payments market for physical retail stores. The initial strategy is to work with online brands like Warby Parker and Glossier that are also trying to go from digital to physical stores.

Courtroom workplace. A group of workers laid off by IBM filed an age discrimination class action lawsuit against the company on Monday. “Over the last several years, IBM has been in the process of systematically laying off older employees in order to build a younger workforce,” the group said, citing statistics from a March article by ProPublica. IBM says the average age of its U.S. workforce has not changed since 2010. “Changes in our workforce are about skills, not age,” a spokesman said.