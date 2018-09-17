Amazon's Echo Show Now Displays Getty Images

Now when you ask Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant a question using one of the company’s Echo Show connected speakers, you may get a photo as a response.

Amazon and photo agency Getty announced a new partnership Monday that brings images from Getty’s image catalog to the device. The deal means that Echo Show users can ask questions like “Alexa, what is the capital of Uruguay?” or “Who won best actress at the Academy Awards?” and get not only an answer, but also see an up-to-date image corresponding to that answer on the device’s screen.

“Our premier collection of editorial, creative and archival content is a natural fit for Amazon’s Echo products, bringing best-in-class visuals to Echo users,” said Peter Orlowsky, senior vice president of strategic development for Getty Images said. “We are honored to unite with Echo’s screen-based products and to use our deep library of content to give Alexa her best look yet.”

Images will also appear of Amazon’s smaller Echo device, the Echo Spot.