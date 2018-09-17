Benioff Buys Time, Chinese Stocks, Tesla Deliveries: CEO Daily for September 17, 2018

Good morning.

I read Bob Woodward’s book Fear this weekend, and was surprised how little I learned. I’m a Woodward fan, but when it comes to the Trump administration, the “inside story” has been so relentlessly covered by the regular press, and the leaks have been so pervasive, that Woodward’s time-tested methods uncovered little that wasn’t already known.

The book does add some texture to what we know about the president’s misguided notion of global trade—his belief that “trade is bad,” and his insistence that bilateral deficits are a measure of fairness. It tells how his advisers tried—and failed—to redirect his China obsession to the real problem, which is systematic violation of intellectual property rights. And as has been widely reported, it also provides new detail on how economic adviser Gary Cohn and staff secretary Rob Porter colluded to thwart the president’s protectionist tendencies. (By the way, while much about the Trump White House is without precedent, staff manipulation of the commander in chief is not—as anyone familiar with how Jim Baker and the late Dick Darman “managed” Ronald Reagan is well aware.)

I was struck, though, by this exchange that reportedly occurred in the very first meeting between Gary Cohn and the president:

Automation was coming, Cohn said—artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics. We’ll manage the labor supply more efficiently now than we ever did in the history of mankind. So look, you’re in the most precarious time in terms of job losses. We now can create labor with machines.

If you’re here eight years, you’re going to deal with the automation of the automobile and truck. About 25 percent of the U.S. population makes a living driving something. Think about that.

“What are you talking about?” Trump asked.

With the self-driving, autonomous vehicle, millions of people are going to have to reenter the workforce in different jobs. That would be a big change and possible large disruption.

Exactly. Trump deserves credit for focusing on the plight of American workers. But he’s fighting the wrong war. It’s past time to pivot to the more pressing challenge.

