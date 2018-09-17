Brett Kavanaugh, Jian Ghomeshi, Mary Meeker: Broadsheet September 17

• Anita Hill all over again? During his heated confirmation hearing earlier this month, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, faced questions about alleged sexual harassment by his one-time boss, now-retired Judge Alex Kozinski, who served for decades on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Now Kavanaugh, who told the Senate Judiciary Committee he had no knowledge of Kozinski’s alleged misconduct, is facing his own accusations.

On Sunday night, Christine Blasey Ford, now a professor at Palo Alto University, spoke with The Washington Post about an incident decades ago in which she says a “stumbling drunk” Kavanaugh—a high schooler at the time—sexually assaulted her at a summer house party. WaPo reports:

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

Kavanaugh has flatly denied that the assault occurred: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

In July, Ford detailed her accusations in a letter sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, saying she expected to remain anonymous. Feinstein referred the matter to the FBI with Ford’s name redacted and it was included in Kavanaugh’s background file, which was made available to all senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee—meaning Ford’s story eventually leaked.

One reason Ford didn’t go public with her claims initially is that she didn’t think they’d make a difference in Kavanaugh’s confirmation. “Why suffer through the annihilation if it’s not going to matter?” she told the Post.

She may ultimately be right, given the GOP’s control of the Senate. But with some senators already citing Ford’s allegations in calling for a delay of the vote on Kavanaugh that’s scheduled for Thursday, the judge’s confirmation is now a referendum on Ford’s claims: Do lawmakers believe her story and, if so, is it enough to keep them from sending Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court?

As such, this case bears a striking resemblance to Anita Hill’s accusations against Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. Yet despite the historical echoes, it’s also a turn of events that—unfortunately—seems to fit all too well into the politics and cultural zeitgeist of today.