Mexican Jalapeño, Anyone? Mars Introduces 3 New Crazy Peanut M&M Flavors

Is there anything that doesn’t taste good with peanuts?

Fans of M&Ms candies will be able to try English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and Thai Coconut Peanut M&Ms next year and find out. They’ll also be able to vote for their favorite or against their least favorite.

M&Ms maker Mars Wrigley Confectionary began running similar campaigns on its 75th anniversary in 2016, when it asked consumers to vote on Coffee Nut, Honey Nut, and Chili Nut flavors. Coffee won, of course. Last year, it trialed Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Espresso, and Crunchy Mint, the last of which won a temporary place on store shelves.

Mars also makes special editions, including seasonal specials that once included a not-so-glow-in-the-dark package for Halloween. And for the pumpkin spice crowd: behold Pumpkin Spice M&Ms.

For customers who aren’t satisfied with the standard or annual experimental looks, Mars offers an online M&M customization tool. Perfect for sending to your favorite candy journalists.