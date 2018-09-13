Target Plans to Hire 120,000 Additional Employees This Holiday Season

Target announced it will be hiring 120,000 additional employees for the holiday season this year, a 20% increase from last year’s seasonal hires.

Aside from dealing with the heavier crowds typical to the holidays, the larger staff will be helping with Target’s growing online business, the company said.

Target announced it will be doubling its staff for digital orders during the holidays; these staff members will help with Target’s Order Pickup and Drive Up services, which allow customers to order online, then pick up their purchases at a local Target store or have it brought directly to their car outside.

Additionally, 7,500 Target employees will be dedicated to fulfillment and distribution centers to process freight and fulfill online orders. Current employees throughout Target’s more than 1,800 stores nationwide will also be offered additional hours during the holidays.

“Coming off a strong second quarter, we’re anticipating a busy holiday season and want to make sure we have the right teams in place across all of our stores and distribution and fulfillment centers to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests,” said Janna Potts, Target’s chief stores officer, in a statement.

All Target staff hired after September 16 will receive a minimum hourly wage of $12, the company reports, part of Target’s aim to increase their baseline wage to $15 by the end of 2020. Seasonal staff will also receive a store discount and may participate in a team rewards program with the potential to earn a $500 gift card.