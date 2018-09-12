Term Sheet -- Wednesday, September 12

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Women comprise just 11% of senior leadership roles in tech companies. So what are large tech companies doing, if anything, to help change this stat?

Melinda Gates’ Pivotal Ventures teamed up with McKinsey & Company to conduct research on tech companies’ internal efforts to close the gender gap. The firms surveyed 32 tech companies, which included Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn & Snap.

Last year, the tech companies spent $500 million on philanthropic giving, but only 5% of that amount went toward programs aimed at correcting tech’s gender imbalance. The report also found that less than 0.1% (~$335,000 in 2017) of the surveyed tech companies’ grants focus on women of color specifically.

As a result, 12 of the 32 participating companies have agreed to form a tech coalition that aims to close the gender gap for women of color in tech. They aim to double the number of underrepresented women of color graduating with computer science degrees by 2025, and they’re collectively pledging $12 million toward this goal over three years.

“Without deliberately focusing on women’s representation in programs that prepare people for careers in tech, companies risk replicating the same gender ratios we see in the sector today,” the report states.

Through her investment firm Pivotal Ventures, Gates has become increasingly involved in issues surrounding women in tech. She quietly entered the venture capital world by investing in female-led or minority-focused venture firms like Aspect Ventures, Female Founders Fund, and Defy Partners.

“I am a big believer in disruptive innovation, but it’s been incredibly disappointing to watch how few women-led businesses are getting funded,” Gates told Fortune in May. “Ultimately, if we want more innovation and better products, we’ve got to put more money behind women and minorities. That wasn’t happening, so I decided to step in and see what I could do to help a little bit.”

A GOLDMAN WHISTLEBLOWER: The New York Times yesterday published a report that Goldman Sachs’ incoming CEO silenced a senior banker when he raised concerns around unethical practices.

In 2014, James C. Katzman, was leading Goldman’s West Coast M&A practice when he called the bank’s whistleblower hotline. His grievances included an effort by Goldman to hire a customer’s child and colleagues’ repeated attempts to obtain and then share confidential client information, according to the NYT.

His claims were never independently investigated, and senior investment-banking executives at the firm — including David Solomon, now Goldman’s incoming chief executive — urged Katzman to move past his complaints. Katzman refused. In 2015, he left the bank and was required to sign a confidentiality agreement. Read more.

HIRING SPREE: Uber just hired marketing executive Rebecca Messina as its first-ever global chief marketing officer. As it prepares for an IPO in 2019, the tech company is filling some of its key exec roles. With a new CEO, a new CFO, and now a CMO, Uber is hoping for a fresh start.

Before joining Uber, Messina was global chief marketing officer at spirits company Beam Suntory. Prior to that, she spent 22 years at the Coca-Cola Company in a variety roles that included senior VP of marketing and innovation for venturing & emerging brands.

In an interview with Business Insider, Messina said the company is on a path to rebuild trust. “It’s been recognized that in Uber’s trajectory, what got the brand here won’t get the brand where it wants to go,” she said. “So I think there was no time better than now. With trust built, we can build meaning on top of that. Trust is the first fundamental.”