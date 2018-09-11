The Ultimate Guide to the Best Business Podcasts

This article originally ran in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter about deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

I recently asked Term Sheet readers for their recommendations of the best business podcasts that they listen to on the subway. As one reader aptly noted, “Unfortunately, we don’t have a subway in Texas, but we do still listen to podcasts.”

In other words, the podcast recommendations below come from places all over America — and they do not disappoint. I’ve organized them into sections so you can tackle depending on what kind of mood you’re in this week.

Now, onto your suggestions:

TOP PICKS

The Tim Ferriss Show: Often regarded as the top business podcast, host Tim Ferriss interviews world-class performers across industries (investing, sports, business, art, etc.) to extract the tactics and routines listeners can use in their daily lives.

The Twenty Minute VC: Host Harry Stebbings takes listeners deep inside the world of venture capital and startup funding. Stebbings has interviewed the industry’s top VCs, who provide analysis and offer predictions on the latest trends in tech.

Invest Like the Best: Host Patrick O’Shaughnessy speaks with notable professional investors to help listeners learn strategies on how to best invest their time and money.

How I Built This: NPR’s Guy Raz dives into the stories behind some of the world’s best-known companies by weaving a narrative journey about innovators, entrepreneurs and idealists.

STARTUP LIFE

The Pitch: In this Gimlet podcast, real entrepreneurs pitch to real investors — for real money. In each episode, the listener goes behind closed doors to the critical moment when aspiring entrepreneurs put it all on the line.

GirlBoss: Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso interviews boundary-pushing women who’ve made their mark — eschewing polite conversation and extracting solid advice from the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Upside: This podcast is dedicated to startups outside of Silicon Valley. “These entrepreneurs are smart, resilient, capital-efficient individuals building a company at what many would consider a geographical disadvantage,” reads the podcast description.

Masters of Scale: In each episode, legendary Silicon Valley investor & entrepreneur Reid Hoffman shows how companies can grow from zero to a gazillion by testing his theories with famous founders.

ZigZag: ZigZag is a meta-mix of voice memos, taped conversations, come-to-Jesus moments, and mini-stories about entrepreneurship, deciding how to align your values with your ambitions, and building strong partnerships.

Something Ventured: Startup insider Kent Lindstrom explores the reality behind the Silicon Valley headlines as he sits down with the established veterans and up-and-comers who are shaping the way we view the world online and beyond.

This Week in Startups: Jason Calacanis and a rotating group of guest experts bring you a weekly take on the best, worst, most outrageous and interesting stories from the world of entrepreneurship.

ALL THINGS CRYPTO

Unchained: In this podcast, host Laura Shin talks with industry pioneers across tech, financial services, healthcare, government and other sectors about how the blockchain and cryptocurrency will open up new opportunities for incumbents, startups and everyday people.

Off the Chain: Host Anthony Pompliano talks to some of the most respected names in crypto and Wall Street to find out how intelligent investors from the new and old financial system are thinking about digital assets.

The What Bitcoin Did Podcast: In this podcast, cryptocurrency trader and miner Peter McCormack interviews leaders from across the crypto economy. He features crypto traders, miners, venture capitalists, journalists and more.

BIG BUSINESS

Business Wars: Netflix vs. HBO. Nike vs. Adidas. Business is war. Business Wars gives listeners the unauthorized, real story of what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors and executives to new heights — or to ruin.

Planet Money: This NPR podcast’s pitch? “Imagine you could call up a friend and say, ‘Meet me at the bar and tell me what’s going on with the economy.’ Now imagine that’s actually a fun evening.”

Masters in Business: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.

Fintech Insider: Fintech Insider is a tri-weekly podcast dedicated to all things fintech, banking and financial services.

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bob Lefsetz, the author of “The Lefsetz Letter,” addresses the issues that are at the core of the music business: downloading, copy protection, pricing and the music itself.

INVESTING PODCASTS

996: “996” is a nod to the demanding work schedule many Chinese founders have organically adopted: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 6 days a week. GGV Capital interviews the movers and shakers of China’s tech industry.

A16Z Podcast: The a16z Podcast discusses tech and culture trends, news, and the future — especially as ‘software eats the world.’

Venture Stories: Village Global partner Erik Torenberg takes you inside the world of venture capital and technology, featuring interviews with entrepreneurs, investors and tech industry leaders.

Animal Spirits: Animal Spirits is a show about markets, life, and investing. Hosts Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson talk about what they’re reading, writing, listening to and watching.

The Knowledge Project: This podcast explores the ideas, methods, and mental models of remarkable people that aim to make life more meaningful and productive.

SHAKING UP THE WORKPLACE

WorkLife: Organizational psychologist Adam Grant takes listeners inside some of the world’s most unusual workplaces to discover the keys to better work.

The Big Payoff: Hosts Rachel Bellow and Suzanne Muchin are long-time business partners who have launched and sold six companies together. The Big Payoff offers career & life advice that aims to help listeners feel better on the job and off.

HBR Ideacast: Sarah Green Carmichael, an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, hosts the HBR IdeaCast podcast, featuring leading thinkers in business and management.

Again, thank you all for your wonderful recommendations. If there are some we missed, add suggestions here.