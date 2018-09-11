The Ultimate Guide to the Best Business Newsletters

This article originally ran in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter about deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

I recently asked Term Sheet readers for their recommendations on the best business newsletters — and they did not disappoint.

It can be overwhelming to keep up with all of the newsletters people are reading these days. As you might already know, I write Term Sheet on weekdays and my personal newsletter The Profile on weekends. But there are many I did not know about until you flooded my inbox with recommendations.

Now, onto your suggestions:

TOP PICKS

Money Stuff: Every day, Matt Levine sends the in-depth, entertaining Money Stuff, which aims to break down & crack open the opaque world of finance. In one thread I came across, someone called Levine’s writing “a national treasure.” So you can’t go wrong.

Axios Pro Rata: Authored by Dan Primack, Pro Rata features insider views on deals and dealmakers in venture capital, private equity and M&A.

DealBook: New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and his colleagues help readers make sense of major business and policy headlines — and the power-brokers who shape them.

THE DAILY DOSE

StrictlyVC: Written by Connie Loizos, StrictlyVC is a daily email that tracks companies, personalities, and deals that will shape the industry in the months and years to come.

Due Diligence: This Financial Times newsletter offers daily briefing on corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, and private equity.

The Hustle: An entertaining, daily email with a handful of the important stories in business, tech, and culture that you should probably know.

MarketSnacks: MarketSnacks is a daily newsletter that recaps business news in a digestible and entertaining way. It’s Wall Street, simplified.

Morning Brew: Morning Brew is a newsletter designed for young business professionals. Each daily email has a stock market recap, a few briefs on the most important business news of the day, and a small section with lifestyle content.

CURATED READS

1440: 1440’s authors scour more than one hundred sources to create a daily digest featuring interesting reads across culture, tech, sports, business, and more.

Femstreet: Femstreet is a weekly curated newsletter on the latest in women in tech, entrepreneurship, and diversity in venture capital.

NextDraft: Every morning, Dave Pell visits about 75 news sites and plucks the top 10 most fascinating items of the day for his readers.

Benedict’s Newsletter: Every Sunday, Benedict Evans sends news and links to tech-focused topics he found interesting. This is a Term Sheet reader favorite.

LeanLuxe: This is a newsletter that features the top reads from the best in modern luxury business intelligence from around the globe.

CORPORATE AMERICA

RaceAhead: Fortune’s Ellen McGirt’s RaceAhead offers deep daily insights on culture and diversity in corporate America.

Petition: Petition is a paid newsletter that provides analysis, commentary and curated links about restructuring and bankruptcy. It discusses disruption — from the vantage point of the disrupted.

CIO Journal: The Wall Street Journal’s CIO Journal provides time-pressed CIOs with a definitive destination for the most relevant news and analysis, to help them connect the dots between technology trends and business strategy.

Above the Bottom Line: Above the Bottom Line is a weekly newsletter on corporate responsibility, tracking how corporations and CEOs are taking a stance on important social, political and environmental issues.

