Serena Williams, Les Moonves, Olivia Munn: Broadsheet September 10

• Game, set, sexism. Part of the reason we enjoy sports, I think, is the distraction from the messiness of real life. On the court or the field, things seem simpler: the rules are clear, the points are tallied, someone wins and someone loses.

Of course, that’s an illusion. Sports are played—and run, and officiated—by people, and those people are as human and complicated as the rest of us. So it’s little wonder that reality has been increasingly—and importantly—intruding on our sports fantasy of late (think NFL players taking a knee and NBA players spurning the president) and did so yet again this Saturday at the U.S. Open women’s tennis final.

You probably know the basics by now—Naomi Osaka, who dominated throughout the match, became the first Japanese person ever to win a U.S. Open title. Yet it’s impossible to discuss the contest without talking about the controversial calls made against her opponent, Serena Williams.

Here’s a quick recap of what went down on the court: First, chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave Williams a warning for receiving coaching from the stands. (She disputed the call, saying, “I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose.”) Soon after, she smashed her racket in frustration—prompting Ramos to award a penalty point to Osaka. Williams objected, saying the umpire stole the point from her since she hadn’t deserved the first warning, and calling him a “thief.” Ramos then penalized her a full game, putting Osaka one game away from the U.S. Open title—which she quickly won.

On the court and in a press conference after the match, Williams, who was ultimately fined $17,000 for the three code violations, accused Ramos of sexism, saying male players have called officials much worse without being penalized (a charge that, at least in some cases, holds up).

So much for the simplicity of sports and our dream of escaping real-world problems like sexism and racism. Writing in the Washington Post, Sally Jenkins weighs in on Ramos’s male fragility and what she deems his “abuse of authority.” The umpire “took what began as a minor infraction and turned it into one of the nastiest and most emotional controversies in the history of tennis, all because he couldn’t take a woman speaking sharply to him,” she writes.

For The Cut, Rebecca Traister writes that “Ramos’s censure of Williams on Saturday night cannot be disentangled from her gender and race….Because in making the coaching call, in the midst of a match she was playing against a newcomer who looked likely to beat her fair and square, the umpire insinuated that Serena was herself not playing fair and square. That made her livid. And one thing black women are never allowed to be without consequence is livid.”

And then there’s tennis icon Billie Jean King, who tweeted: “When a woman is emotional, she’s ‘hysterical’ and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s ‘outspoken’ & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.”

As just a casual tennis fan, I don’t know enough about the sport to comment on its rules or their enforcement. But I do know that I won’t ever forget the deeply sad scene that played out on the winner’s podium Saturday night. Both women were in tears as Williams urged the crowd to stop booing the officials and to focus on Osaka’s well-earned accomplishment. It was heartbreaking to watch that graceful display of sportsmanship—and even more so to see the look on the face of the 20-year-old victor as she apologized to the crowd for a win that she richly deserved.