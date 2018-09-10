Moonves Out, Ma Going, Trump Focus: CEO Daily for September 10, 2018

Good morning.

With September upon us, the press is filled with stories on the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis. We’ll continue to share the best of them with you, since the crisis was the defining economic event of our time. This weekend’s smartest comes from The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip, which you can read here.

A companion piece looks at what will trigger the next crisis. Top on the list: a spike in interest rates. But the big surprise from the economy this year is that despite 4% growth, unemployment below 4%, wage inflation of 2.9%, and the Fed’s unwinding of its balance sheet, rates on 10-year Treasury bills remain below 3%. No one would have predicted that even a year ago. If interest rates are going to be the downfall of the current economic run, there is certainly no sign of it now.

I continue to believe it’s geopolitics, not economics, that will more likely trigger the next downturn. While the economy continues to hum along with few signs of trouble, the world political order hasn’t looked so disorderly in decades. If you doubt that, read Robert Kagan’s essay in Saturday’s Journal which is excerpted from his coming book: The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World.

I’m heading to Toronto this morning, where Fortune tonight is cohosting a dinner with Prime Minister Trudeau for business leaders attending the Toronto Film Festival. Hoping to hear more about a successful resolution of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade treaty. On Friday, President Trump tried to ratchet up pressure on Canada, accusing the one-time ally of taking advantage of the U.S. for “decades,” and saying: “If I tax cars coming in from Canada, it would be devastating.”

