HNA and Deutsche Bank, Moonves Talks, Elon's Joint Venture: CEO Daily for September 7, 2018

Good morning. David Meyer here, filling in for Alan from Berlin.

The public comment period for President Trump’s proposed new round of tariffs on Chinese goods—worth an escalation-tastic $200 billion this time—ended yesterday. That means the 25% levies could start to hit any time now, although Bloomberg reports that big American tech companies and retailers have been making a last-minute effort to change the president’s mind.

Companies such as Cisco and Hewlett-Packard say tariffs on Chinese networking equipment will ultimately make it more expensive for American consumers to access the Internet. The National Retail Federation says manufacturers and small-to-mid-sized firms will also bear the brunt of raised costs. China is promising to retaliate if the White House moves ahead with the new tariffs. No surprise that U.S. CEOs are losing sleep over all the unknowns being thrown into the mix.

Meanwhile, Trump is now hinting at a new trade rumble with Japan. Add this to the pile of unresolved disputes, which includes not only China but the European Union, Turkey, Canada and—until the fine print is out and the ink dry—Mexico.

The president says these battles are necessary because the U.S. is “losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with,” but, at the same time, the U.S. economy continues to boom and jobs continue to be added. Today’s jobs report is expected to show an unemployment rate of just 3.8%, with growth in new jobs slowing mainly because there aren’t enough people out there to fill all the vacant positions—though Goldman Sachs also reckons some companies are delaying new hires because of tariff uncertainty.

There’s little doubt that these disputes will be a major topic of conversation at the 2018 Fortune Global Forum, which is being held at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto on October 15-17.

A bevy of Fortune 500 CEOs will meet there with innovators and experts from around the world, with participants including Louisa Cheang of Hang Seng Bank, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Steve Mollenkopf of Qualcomm, Chuck Robbins of Cisco, Joe Kaeser of Siemens AG, and many, many more. Here’s a list of participants and here’s the program.

This is an invitation-only event, and you can apply by visiting FortuneGlobalForum.com or popping an email over to GlobalForum@Fortune.com.

News below.