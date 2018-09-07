There is way too much news of interest today, so please pardon this lengthier-than-usual round up:

Guessing game. It’s been one year since Amazon announced it was planning to build a second headquarters, or HQ2, somewhere in North America and still no decision from Bezos & Co. To be fair, Amazon said only it would decide by the end of 2018. The company revealed its list of 20 finalists back in January and could be negotiating with one or more final finalists as you read these words. (My money is still on the Washington D.C./Northern Virginia area.) Meanwhile, some workers at Amazon’s Whole Foods grocery chain are talking about starting a union and distributed an email making the case for organizing.

Guessing game, part two. Saying he wants to follow in the footsteps of former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, Alibaba chairman Jack Ma tells Bloomberg TV that he is preparing to shift away from business and into philanthropy, though he didn’t give an exact date for the switch. “There’s a lot of things I can learn from Bill Gates. I can never be as rich, but one thing I can do better is to retire earlier,” Ma said. “I think some day, and soon, I’ll go back to teaching. This is something I think I can do much better than being CEO of Alibaba.”

Great expectations. Turns out that whole strategy to build a third major player in digital advertising next to Facebook and Google isn’t so easy. Verizon appears to be seriously reconsidering its effort under new CEO Hans Vestberg. A report in Friday’s Wall Street Journal says Tim Armstrong, the former Googler who heads the carrier’s Oath ad and content unit, may be on the way out within a month. Where that would leave Oath, built from the remains of AOL and Yahoo for $9 billion, is an open question. Verizon had no comment.

Flying away with it. In the latest personal data theft incident, hackers stole credit card and contact data of 380,000 British Airways customers who made purchases between 10:58 p.m. BST (5:58 pm. EDT) August 21 and 9:45 p.m. BST September 5. Travel and passport information was not stolen.

Eagles by six. Only months after the Supreme Court legalized sports betting nationwide, FanDuel is rolling out its SportsBook app–just in time for the start of the NFL season. Fortune got a sneak peek and saw features including seven payment options, future betting lines, and in-game wagering that allows users to bet on live games.

Going dark. With less than 2% of its population still watching free over-the-air television, Switzerland is letting broadcasters turn off their programming starting in 2019, though the transition could take until 2024. The vast majority of viewers already rely on cable, satellite or Internet connections. Switzerland will be the second country, following Norway, to end TV broadcasts.

Long overdue. Following multiple controversies, Twitter said it was permanently banning conspiracy theory monger Alex Jones and his Infowars site. Jones had been temporarily suspended for a week in August, but Twitter said it now had new reports of violations of its terms of service.

Rock the Casbah. With Apple on tap next week to introduce new iPhones and other gear, Google sent out invitations to its own new product unveiling slated for October 9 at 11 a.m. EDT in New York City. The company is widely expected to show off a third generation of its Pixel phones and possibly a new Pixelbook laptop. Rumors of the debut of a Google-branded smartwatch were shot down last week, however.

Shareef don’t like it. Remember way back on Wednesday when rumors that Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs was not opening a digital currency trading desk sent the price of said digital currencies plummeting? Well, that’s not quite true according to the firm’s CFO Martin Chavez speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF conference on Thursday, who said the firm’s trading plans are still “evolving over time.” Also, I mistakenly referred to the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple as “Ripple” but it’s actually called XRP. Apologies.