Brainstorm Health: Digital Diabetes Market, Sackler Opioid Patent, Probiotics Study

It seems there are few disease spaces that have—tangibly, and to date—benefited as much from digital health technologies as diabetes. As Fortune explored earlier this year in a feature on big data and biology, the advent of continuous glucose monitors hooked up to smartphone software has brought relief and a measure of certainty to patients (and their parents) who are grappling with various forms of the disease. Purely digital diabetes management companies such as Omada Health and Virta Health have produced impressive early clinical trial results (and in some cases been rewarded with the holy grail of government health program reimbursements).

Those real-world results may explain why a new Research2Guidance report projects that the digital diabetes care market will explode to $742 million by 2022, according to MobiHealthNews. In 2017, the field brought in nearly $100 million in revenues, say the report authors, or a tripling of the previous year’s sales.

Digital diabetes care programs usually involve a combination of connected devices—such as scales and glucose monitors—that can communicate with standard smartphone apps while also connecting patients to both their doctors and wider support communities.

And unlike some digital health applications that are fueled by hope and hype rather than definitive proof, several of these methods seem to actually work in both preventing pre-diabetic patients from developing the full-blow disease and even reversing diabetes without invasive medical interventions. That likely explains why insurers are slowly taking chances on funding such techniques—and why the market is expected to grow so rapidly in the coming years.

