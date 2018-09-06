California is one step closer to banning testing of beauty products on animals.

The state’s legislature this week became the first in the U.S. to pass a comprehensive bill that would ban the sale of products that have been tested on animals anywhere in the state. If Governor Jerry Brown signs it into law, those products that have been tested on animals would be banned from sale starting on January 1, 2020. The Cut, a vertical of New York magazine, earlier reported on the legislation’s passing.

Animal testing has long been used by a variety of industries to determine how products might affect humans. The controversial practice, which has been criticized heavily by animal rights activists, has been increasingly scrutinized in recent years.

California’s move would mark a first for a U.S. state and could pave the way for other states across the country to adopt similar laws that would ban certain products.

The California bill, known as SB-1249, specifically bans cosmetic products. It defines cosmetics as “any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, or sprayed on, introduce into, or otherwise applied to the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, including, but not limited to, personal hygiene products such as deodorant, shampoo, or conditioner.”

The bill was introduced earlier this year by State Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D). It’s unknown whether Governor Brown will sign the measure into law.