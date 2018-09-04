Samsung May Reveal a Foldable Smartphone This Year

Samsung plans to unveil a foldable smartphone as early as November.

During an interview on CNBC, DJ Koh, the CEO of the company’s mobile division, said that “it’s time to deliver” a foldable device.

Koh didn’t provide many details about how the device would work. He did say that it would be functional in folded form, but that users may need to unfold it to browse a website or app.

The experience of using a foldable phone, Koh says should be different from how consumers use a tablet and would need to do something better. Users of the device must immediately understand why Samsung decided to make it, Koh said.

While Koh suggested that more details about the device would likely be revealed in November, coinciding with Samsung’s developer conference, he did not indicate when the device would be unveiled.

In the past, Samsung has hinted at its interest in a foldable smartphone. For example, it has released the results of several consumer surveys that suggest that there is consumer appetite for one.