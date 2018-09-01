Kanye West Pushes Back White House Bid, Says He'll Run for President in 2024

Kanye West has some news, and it’s not about a new album or his Yeezy line. The rapper and producer said he’s pushing back his planned presidential bid until the 2024 election. West previously stated at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that he wanted to run in the 2020 election.

Despite the setback, West is still confident that he’s got a chance at winning the U.S. presidency.

“If I decide to do it, it will be done. I’m not gonna try,” West said during an interview on Power 92 Chicago, after DJ Pharris asked if he would try to enter the political world.

West also noted that his political run would show him as a centrist and mentioned that he “had love” both for President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Choosing to move his presidential run also means West won’t run against incumbent Trump, whom West has praised and met with shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

West, who has been outspoken on various matters throughout his career, gained attention — and criticism — for his vocal support for Trump and saying he believes slavery “sounds like a choice.” He’s since apologized for his comments and said he wants to keep having conversations about racism.

In the hour-long interview, West also speaks about the opioid crisis, the fashion industry, artificial intelligence, and his business endeavors.