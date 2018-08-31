President Trump’s disapproval rating has hit an all-time high.

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday, 60% of those surveyed disapprove of Trump’s performance in office—the highest of his presidency. Just 36% approve, which is on par with his all-time low.

The last ABC News/Washington Post poll, conducted in April, put his approval rating at 40% and disapproval rating at 56%. ABC reports that Trump’s average approval rating is the lowest of any president since the 1940s.

The poor showing in this most recent poll, however, may not come as a total surprise. It was conducted Aug. 26 to 29—just a week after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of tax fraud and former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted that he violated campaign finance laws at Trump’s behest.

JUST IN: Disapproval of Pres. Trump is at a new high, support for the Mueller probe is broad, and half of Americans favor Congress initiating impeachment proceedings against the president, new @ABC News/WaPo poll finds. https://t.co/CqklJYIIH5 pic.twitter.com/NLfIbAFgVy — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 31, 2018

Meanwhile, the poll also found that nearly half of Americans, 49%, support Congress initiating impeachment proceedings. 46% are opposed. That number climbs further when looking only at women; 57% of women are in favor of impeachment proceedings beginning against Trump.

Support for Mueller’s investigation is also high: 63% back it, with just 29% opposed. 52% support it strongly, a significant proportion showing strong sentiment. Support is highest amongst Democrats at 85%, but 67% of independents and 32% of Republicans are in favor of the investigation. Approximately 53% think Trump has sought to interfere in Mueller’s investigation in a way that amounts to obstruction of justice. 35% do not believe he has tried to interfere.

Despite overall unpopularity, there is one area where Trump performed relatively well: the economy. Roughly 45% of those polled approve of his handling of the economy, while 47% disapprove.